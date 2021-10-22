Drug Take-Back Day happening in Meridian Saturday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — If you have any expired or unused prescription medications laying around the house, now is your chance to get rid of them safely.

This weekend, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is sponsoring take-back events all across the country. In the Treasure Valley, the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition is hosting an event on Saturday.

Organizers say this is one easy way to keep prescription pain medications out of the hands of those who don't need them.

"Local and national data shows that we have a lot of abuse and misuse of prescription drugs, and we also see that the majority of those who are misusing and abusing are getting those from friends or family members and doing so in their homes," said Kendall Nagy, the director of the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition. "By majority, I'm talking about 60,000 Idahoans misusing pain relievers, according to a national survey on drug use and health."

You can drop off your expired or unused prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The coalition is offering a drive-thru format at Republic Services on W. Franklin Road.

Click here for a full list of drop-off locations and to see what will be accepted.