Drought may mean changes to Oregon fish-stocking, hatcheries

SALEM, Ore. — A drought is forcing Oregon to consider major changes to how it stocks fish in bodies of water across the state and to bag limits for fishermen.

The drought could also prompt the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to release hatchery-raised fish earlier in the summer so they have enough water to survive. Officials say stream flows are at 25% of normal and migratory fish like salmon and steelhead will be most affected.

Oregon Public Broadcasting also reports that fishermen may be required to fish earlier in the day and use barbless hooks so already-stressed fish can be released quickly.