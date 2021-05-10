Watch
News

Actions

Drought drastically cuts irrigation season for Idaho farmers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sky 6
Drought conditions begin to creep into Idaho
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 16:56:18-04

Officials say drought in Idaho will drastically shorten this year's irrigation season for some farmers.

The season, which began last week, is predicted to last 40 to 45 days in some areas of the state. In a normal season, irrigators might get water into late September. Magic Reservoir, which supplies water to 36,000 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, was only a quarter full this year before the irrigation season began due to record low precipitation in the winter amid the drought.

Carl Pendleton, a farmer in the area who gets all his water from the reservoir, says the outlook this year is dismal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light