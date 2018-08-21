Drought conditions begin to creep into Idaho

BOISE - Reports say some parts of Idaho are experiencing drought, especially given the recent hot, dry weather.

Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about thirty percent of the state is experiencing a moderate drought. Boise State Public Radio reports the drought regions include much of the Treasure Valley, the West Central Mountains, several counties in the southeast corner of the state, and the tip of the Idaho panhandle.

The only areas untouched by the summer dry spell so far include counties in eastern Idaho, near the Montana and Wyoming borders.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says states experiencing the most significant droughts include Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Oregon and Utah. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a weekly map by the National Integrated Drought Information System that uses climatic and other data to track drought conditions nationwide.

(by Associated Press)

