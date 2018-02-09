Drone rules for law enforcement could change under new bill

BOISE, Idaho - Officers would be able to use drones to process crimes scenes and aid with emergencies under a newly introduced bill.

Under current Idaho law, officers and state agencies cannot use unmanned aircraft to photograph or record others without written consent.

The bill would allow law enforcement and emergency crews to photograph crime scenes or traffic accidents with drones without receiving the consent of everyone in the pictures or video.

"We're trying to be able to utilize the technology to make our job more efficient and more effective," Meridian Police Department Lt. Jamie Leslie said.

Leslie said law enforcement officials kept the Fourth Amendment in mind with the language of the legislation.

Under the legislation, officers would still not be able to use drones to conduct surveillance or gather evidence without a warrant.

The bill awaits a full legislative hearing in the House Transportation & Defense Committee.