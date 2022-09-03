Drone light show adds another dimension to the Night Glow Spectacular

BOISE, Idaho — The Night Glow Spectacular is a really popular event during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic as hot air balloons light up the night sky in Ann Morrison Park.

The Spirit of Boise showcases their rendition of Dueling Banjos during Friday's Night Glow Spectacular. The balloons will launch for the final time on Sunday morning in this popular Boise tradition created by Scott Spencer 31 years ago. pic.twitter.com/fwxLpwqYm6 — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) September 3, 2022

This year a drone night show surprised everybody as this show highlighted why Boise is such a special place, the drone show included Kellen Moore throwing a touchdown pass, a rafter, a skier, birds of prey, the Boise Depot and of course the Spirit of Boise.

"That was awesome, so cool, said the Bautista family who comes to the Night Glow every year. "It was awesome."

The Night Glow featured 16 balloons, including Air AZ Adventures, a husband a wife team who drives 1,231 miles every year to be at the Spirit of Boise.

"This is my crew right here and we can’t do this without the crowd," said Greg Lindsey. "We are going to put on a show tonight that has never been seen before."

The Arizona themed hot air balloon showcases cacti representing tenacity, endurance and memories, the mountains showcases how everyone has an obstacle to overcome and the sunrise and sunset symbolizes how we should be thankful for every day.

Susan Lindsey knows this well, she was diagnosed with breast and ovarian cancer in 2012, she wanted more than anything to have a hot air balloon, but it wasn't until a scary moment in 2016 that Greg changed his perspective on hot air balloons, which he had mainly from his background as a fixed-wing pilot.

"He rolled over one morning and he didn’t think I was breathing, once I took a breath the he said the only thing she has ever wanted is a hot air balloon," said Susan. "So he woke me up and said let’s buy a hot air balloon."

They have been commercial pilots ever since and they bring in crew members from Boise when they get here, that's one way they've been able to meet so many people here Idaho, their daughter went to Boise State and they love being here for the Spirit of Boise.

The drone light show ended with a salute to Scott Spencer who started the Spirit of Boise 31-years-ago, Scott passed away in 2020 leaving behind his wife Laurie and so much joy for so many people because of the Spirit of Boise.

"We miss Scott tremendously, but this carries on his spirit and we love being part of that," said Susan Lindsey.

The Spirit of Boise finishes up on Sunday with a dawn patrol flight at 6:00 a.m. and that will be followed by the normal launch at 7:20 a.m. If you haven't seen it yet this week, it is worth the early wake-up.