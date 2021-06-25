Dreamweaver Theatrical Productions faces challenges in first show since Pandemic

NAMPA, ID — Live theater is back in the Treasure Valley and this weekend Dreamweaver Theatrical Productions is putting on "Into the Woods," — but it didn't come without challenges.

When people started getting vaccinated, Dreamweaver Theatrical Productions started planning to do the show Into the Woods at Indian Creek Plaza, an outdoor venue. But earlier this week with the set built and everything ready to go, the weather forced plans to change.

“The heat index came out this weekend and there was just no way," Executive Director Annie Castiel said.

The cast and crew had less than a week to find a new venue. Everywhere they called was either booked or had broken air conditioning — until they called Northwest Nazarene University.

Castiel said NNU's Little Theater was their last stop and thankfully it worked out. In addition to the venue, community support is what helped the show come together, she said.

"Boise music week has been incredible and all of the lumber yards. The sound companies who have donated thousands and thousands of--probably tens of thousands of sound equipment for us to use," She said.

For Caleb Fair, who plays Jack and the Beanstalk in the show, it's coming at a great time, as this will mark his first production since graduating.

“Live theater has not really had a life. It’s been all virtual and there have been live stream performances, but without a live audience or socially distanced productions where the actors can’t really connect. But now as more people are getting vaccinated and mandates are being lifted, people are safer, we’re actually able to do a fully fledged production, so it’s very exciting," he said.

Castiel said for previous productions, they donated revenue to a local cause or nonprofit. Because they don't have any leftover revenue from a previous show, which was cancelled because of COVID-19, they won't be able to donate any funds this time around, but still want theater to be accessible to everyone. With this goal in mind, they're keeping tickets affordable at $10 for general admission.

Tickets will be sold at the door, but can also be found here. The show starts at 8 P.M. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.