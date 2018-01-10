Drafting error shorts Idaho $27.5 million for road projects

BOISE, ID - A legislative drafting error will cost the Idaho Transportation Department $27.5 million in funding for road projects -- and Gov. Butch Otter's budget proposal doesn't seek to mend the error.

The Spokesman-Review reports Idaho lawmakers passed a "surplus-eliminator" bill last year to split year-end surplus between the state's rainy-day savings and the department's road projects.

A drafting error caused half of the amount intended for the department to not be transferred, so the department's Strategic Initiatives Fund didn't receive the $27.5 million.

Otter's budget director Jani Revier briefed the Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Tuesday and told lawmakers that the governor is not going to recommend the transfer.

(by Associated Press)

