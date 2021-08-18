Dr. Marlene Tromp delivers State of the University address Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University's Dr. Marlene Tromp delivered the annual State of the University address Wednesday morning. Tromp discussed a variety of topics during the address, including scholarships, cybersecurity and the new Keith and Catherine Stein Luminary.

𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘵.

The Keith and Catherine Stein Luminary, located in #BoiseState's award-winning Center for the Visual Arts, is a digital world museum that includes 90 feet of touchscreen.

🔗 https://t.co/Fhe3Pej0wz pic.twitter.com/Myb4M99TaW — Boise State University (@BoiseState) August 18, 2021

Boise State University Scholarships

In Fiscal Year 2021, donors gave $41.8 million in philanthropic support to the university. The donors gave $8.6 million for immediate use and endowed scholarships to students, including $2.2 million in support of student-athletes, according to the university .

This year, a Boise State University student was awarded the Harry S. Truman Scholarship. Halima Hamud is one of 62 selected this year out of 845 candidates who were nominated by 328 colleges and universities. Hamud is Boise State’s fifth Truman scholar.

President’s Community Service Award

Over the past year, the MakerLab and College of Engineering made over 1,000 face shields for local healthcare providers and for Idaho-related organizations around the world. Amy Vecchione was honored with the President’s Community Service Award for her role in the project.

Related: Boise State engineering group is 3D printing face shields with help from the community

Dr. Brett Shelton, an Education Technology professor, also received the award. Shelton helped K-12 teachers shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cybersecurity at Boise State University

Tromp talked about how the University is a cybersecurity hub for Idaho. Boise State offers several cybersecurity options, including camps for younger students and a cybersecurity program. They also have a close partnership with the Idaho National Laboratory.

Related: Boise State working to nurture next generation of cyber professionals

𝗕𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗵𝘂𝗯 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗱𝗮𝗵𝗼

Key Goals:

1️⃣ Strategic partnerships

2️⃣ Commercialize groundbreaking research and tools

3️⃣ Strong workforce development

Collision symbol https://t.co/ln2mATeTix#BoiseState #Cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/A5UnqPH9Td — Boise State University (@BoiseState) August 18, 2021

During the address, Tromp announced Boise State has more than 100,000 living graduates. You can watch the full State of the University address below:

Move-in day at Boise State is happening Wednesday and Thursday. Classes are scheduled to start on August 23.