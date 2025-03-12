Dozens of local elementary students gifted new shoes at Big Sky Basketball Tournament

BOISE, Idaho — “Everybody remembers when they got a new pair of shoes when they were little…” said Tim Brady, with the The Idaho Youth Sports Commission. The commission gifted dozens of young fans with brand new shoes.

“Our mission at the Idaho Youth Sports Commission is to shape young lives through the platform of sports.” said Tim Brady - Idaho Youth Sports Commission.

And one of the many programs the commission brings to the community is ‘Sneakers for Kids.'

“In the end if they get out and play, that’s a big win," said Brady.

I spoke to some students about how excited they were to lace up their shoes.

“I’m really excited because I wanted new shoes because mom has been working really hard. She isn’t getting us new shoes, she’s trying to get us new clothes,” said one elementary student from Caldwell.

Her sister tells me the plans she has to break in her new sneakers, “Run and play soccer!”

In partnership with the Big Sky Conference, Scheels, Venture Title and ICCU… 48 pairs of shoes were provided to these students in need.

“These kids that we’re here today, they need sports the most. We hope that this provides that lift for them to get out and play, and participate in sports, and take in all those rich life skills that come with playing sports.” said Brady.