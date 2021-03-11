Dozens get COVID-19 vaccine during Consulate of Mexico vaccination day

BOISE, Idaho — More local agencies are getting involved with the COVID-19 vaccination effort, including the Consulate of Mexico in Boise.

Adriana Ininuez Bravo was one of 50 people who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination day Tuesday.

“I’m so happy I was able to get it,” Ininuez Bravo said. “I work kids. I take care of him and I think it’s important for his family, for my family.”

The Consulate of Mexico partnered with Terry Reilly Health Services, which had their staff members administer the vaccine to people in the state's current priority groups, like people over 65 years of age.

Sartino Calixto traveled from Nampa to the Consulate to receive the shot. He said it hasn’t been easy to get vaccinated. In Spanish, he tells Idaho News 6 it was his fourth attempt trying to get the vaccine and on two occasions, vaccine providers had canceled his appointment without a reason. He considers himself fortunate that he and his loved ones were finally able to get vaccinated.

Head Consul Ricardo Gerardo Higuera said they plan to hold more vaccination days.

“It’s very important for the Consulate of Mexico to move forward (with) this process,” Gerardo Higuera said.

Local state data shows Latinos and Hispanics are falling behind with low vaccination numbers due to limited data the state can obtain. State health officials have said people don't have to provide their race or ethnicity information when getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ininuez believes a language barrier could be deterring some to seek out information.

“I believe that people who only speak in Spanish are sometimes afraid because they don’t fully understand what is going on around them and how they will be judged if they ask for more information,” Ininuez Bravo said.

The patients will return to the consulate to get their second dose of the vaccine in few weeks.