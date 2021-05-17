Downtown Boise "restaurant pickup" spots going back to metered parking

BOISE, Idaho — Downtown Boise is seeing more businesses open back up and more people going out, so parking will be seeing a change.

The City of Boise announced the "restaurant pickup" spots will be reverting back to standard metered parking. The first 20 minutes per parking session on all metered spaces will be free by pressing any button on the meter.

Metered parking spaces in front of food establishments were reserved for temporary use for curbside take-out, according to a public health emergency order from last March.

The meters can be paid with coins, credit cards, Downtown Boise Association gift cards or the Parkmobile app. There are three different parking zones in downtown at different rates, depending on the location.

A section of 8th Street downtown is still closed off to vehicle traffic, allowing for restaurants to expand patio seating. "Parklet" expansions are also still in effect for some businesses, with the patio expanding in parking spaces.

