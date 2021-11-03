Downtown Boise Association encouraging Idahoans to shop local this holiday season

The Downtown Boise Association (DBA) is encouraging Idahoans to shop small this holiday season.

If you're headed downtown, you'll have plenty of options. As we've reported, between January of 2020 and March of 2021 Downtown Boise welcomed dozens of new businesses.

"Our downtown brought in, majority of those businesses, were locally or regionally owned," said Jennifer Hensley, Executive Director of the DBA. "We are still small, we are still hyper-local."

The DBA is working to make downtown a destination for holiday shoppers this year through a bunch of different events, plus lots of festive decor.

"We're hopeful we can some of those folks who maybe went a little more online retail shopping to come back in storefronts downtown supporting their local retailers," Hensley said.

