NAMPA, Idaho — This morning, the Nampa water tower on 11th Avenue North was torn down.

Our senior reporter Roland Beres was there throughout the morning monitoring the process and was there for the very moment the tower fell, captured in the video above.

The tower had been a landmark in Nampa since its construction in the 1970s, but due to the rapid growth of Nampa, its capacity can no longer support the population. There are plans in place to build a larger tank in the near future.