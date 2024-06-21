Watch Now
Double airplane crash occurs west of Arco airport

KIFI
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jun 20, 2024

ARCO, Idaho — On Thursday, June 20th 12:30 P.M. Butte County Sheriff's office received a report of a devastating two airplane crash west of the Arco Airport.

The aircraft were both crop duster types of airplanes. Both planes collided in mid-air and both went down into a sage and grass covered area

From the result of the crash one pilot was killed, and the other taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The NTSB (National Transport Saftey Board) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) were notified and are investigating the crash.

