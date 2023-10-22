Don't consume this mushroom if you see it in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise parents and pet owners should be on the lookout for the deadly mushroom that has popped up in the last few years around the city.

Amanita Phalloides, also called the death cap mushroom, has been spotted in Boise each fall since 2021.

The first one was found on Harrison Blvd. by a member of the Southern Idaho Mushroom Club.

“This mushroom is here, it’s extremely dangerous," said Mickey Myhre, M.D., the president of the club. "There’s enough toxin in one mushroom to extensively kill several people. They say four people can die from eating one mushroom.”

Myhre says he's concerned about the mushroom as Halloween is quickly approaching. Many children and pets walk around where the mushrooms have been spotted, like Harrison Blvd. the hub of trick-or-treating in Boise.

It is important to never consume a mushroom unless you are certain of what it is and how it will impact you.

If you see the death cap mushroom, you can dig underneath it and pick it out. It is safe to touch with your hands, as long as you wash them before handling food.

When disposing of them, throw them in a garbage can, not on the ground.

If you or your child has consumed a potentially dangerous mushroom, call the Poison Center at 800-222-1222. If your pet has, call the Animal Poison Control at 888-426-4435.

For more information, visit the Department of Health and Welfare website.