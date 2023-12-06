Multiple Idaho, Ada County, and Canyon County law enforcement agencies have joined forces with the Consumer Protection Agency and the FBI to warn consumers about scams that tend to run rampant during the holiday season.

Through a series of Public Service Announcements themed "Don't Click December", officials are spreading the word warning of online scams and fraud that target Idahoans.

One scheme addressed is the "Package Can't Be Delievered" notification, in which scammers attempt to get people to click on the link so they can fraudulently gain access to your money or personal information.

The PSA encourages people to be skeptical when receiving unsolicited online, email, pop-ups, or text communications from unknown or unverified sources. If there is any doubt about a link, a message, or an attachment, it is better to practice caution and DON'T CLICK.

Instead of clicking the link in the communication, consumers should contact the delivery service or seller directly to inquire about any order status.

The PSA campaign is designed help raise awareness and to open the conversation about developing scams and potential fraudulent communications. Talking to friends and family about these possibilities can help to lower the risk of falling victim to professional scammers.

Together, these agencies are working to eliminate the stigma people may experience if they are victimized. There is no shame in falling victim to an online scheme (which is often designed by professional criminals, sophisticated, and tested repeatedly across the country).

The “Don’t Click December” Consumer Protection Campaign also publicizes ways to report scams and incidents of fraud to the FBI and local law enforcement.