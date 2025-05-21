DOJ sues northern Idaho town for alleged religious discrimination against church

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — The Justice Department filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Troy, Idaho, alleging officials violated religious freedom laws by denying a permit to a small Christian church.

The lawsuit claims Troy officials discriminated against Christ Church when they rejected its conditional use permit application to operate in a commercial zone. According to court documents, the church had outgrown its previous worship space and couldn't find suitable rental property.

The church applied to use a building in Troy's C-1 zoning district, where clubs, museums, and art galleries are permitted.

Federal prosecutors allege local residents strongly opposed the application, with many comments reflecting "animus against Christ Church's beliefs." The city cited this opposition in its denial, noting the public was "heavily against" the permit and the "great majority of city residents" opposed it.

"RLUIPA unequivocally forbids local governments from deciding zoning matters based on their dislike of certain religious groups," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "The Department of Justice will not hesitate to file suit against jurisdictions that discriminate in land use matters on the basis of the applicants' religious beliefs."

The lawsuit alleges Troy violated multiple provisions of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA), including imposing a "substantial burden" on the church and treating religious assembly uses worse than non-religious ones.

