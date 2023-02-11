Does the Superbowl lead to a spike in sex trafficking?

With the big NFL game weekend here, there’s often a dark side that’s spoken of – and that’s sex trafficking.

Contrary to popular belief, experts and advocacy groups say there is actually no evidence to support that the game leads to a spike in sex trafficking.

Victim’s advocates, like Freedom Network USA, say the problem is actually year-round.

They say the events surrounding Superbowl Sunday are just an occasion in which law enforcement increase efforts and make more arrests, many of which are consensual sex workers rather than organized crime rings.

To help victims and survivors locally – you can contact the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition through this link: Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition (idahoatc.org)

Source information:

Super Bowl sex trafficking myth is harmful, expert says | News | Notre Dame News | University of Notre Dame (nd.edu)

Human Trafficking and the Super Bowl - Freedom Network USA