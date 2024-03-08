Documentary highlights women who shaped our community

VALE, Oregon — Friday is International Women's Day and to mark the day, a local film, made by women, highlights women who shaped Treasure Valley history.

"All We Didn't Do" is a 25-minute documentary about Illustrator Mary Hallock Foote adjusting to life on the Oregon Trail.

There is a historical marker of the Foote family's legacy near Lucky Peak Reservoir.

Following the screening, a discussion will be held with the creators, Boise filmmaker Rochelle Smith, and Boise author, Stacey Gill.

The event is free to attend, but it's reccomended you select your seats in advance.

The screening begins at 5:30 p.m., at the Rex Theater in Vale, Oregon.