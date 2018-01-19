Doctors encouraging those experiencing flu symptoms to get treated

ADA COUNTY, IDAHO - With widespread flu activity in the Treasure Valley, doctors are urging those experiencing flu symptoms to be seen by a medical provider within 48 hours.

Doctors say a prompt diagnosis means treatment can start soon.

For the flu, anti-viral medication prescribed by a doctor may reduce the duration and severity of the illness.

“Medications that we can use for the flu work best if given within the first 48 hours,” said Dr. Derek Hamblin, Director of Urgent Care at Primary Health in Meridian. “After 48 hours, we can still use them if somebody is high-risk, but studies show they work best within the first 48 hours.”

Doctors say the best way to protect yourself is to get a flu shot, which is still available.

Typically, the number of flu cases peaks in February, so doctors are expecting this trend to continue for at least another month.