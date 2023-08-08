Disney on Ice coming to ExtraMile Arena

It's time for Disney magic!

An epic journey awaits you at ExtraMile Arena when Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic skates into Boise. See your favorite Disney stars from Moana, Coco, Frozen and more, live on ice.

The show is scheduled to play September 28 – October 1st.

Performance Schedule:



Thursday, September 28 – 7:00pm

Friday, September 29 – 7:00pm

Saturday, September 30 – 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm

Sunday, October 1 – 11:00am, 3:00pm

Attendees can enhance their show ticket with a pre-show character experience with Frozen's Anna and Elsa that includes games, a sing-along, crafting and in-person time with the popular Disney sisters. (for guests ages 2+)

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for details.

Tickets for the show, as well as add-ons for the VIP experience, are also available at Ticketmaster.