Discrepancy over Wilder School District's reported graduation rate

WILDER, ID - The State Department of Education released high school graduation rates for 2017, and the data shows only 79.7 percent of eligible students graduated — minor growth from 79.6 percent in 2016.

However, one district says its reported percentage is far from accurate.

Wilder School District’s reported rate falls below the state average at 68.9 percent.

“With a recalculation, I’m very confident we’re at the 93 percentile graduation rate for Wilder,” said District Superintendent Jeff Dillon.

In fact, Wilder High School’s graduation rate has exceeded 80 percent the last three years. Nevertheless, Dillon says the state average is concerning.

“We have over 4,000 students that did not graduate high school, and we put nearly $350 million to educate K-12,” Dillon said.

Dillon, who is running for state superintendent — facing off against incumbent Sherri Ybarra — says looking at data is the first step. toward finding a way to raise Idaho’s graduation rate.

“Why are those kids not able to graduate? Do we know the information, the data that helps us make great decisions on increasing the graduation rate for all students in Idaho who are not able to graduate,” Dillon said.

State Schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra says the graduation rates show some bright spots, but still have room to improve.

Jeff Dillon will challenge Ybarra this May in the Republican Primary.