Discrepancies found in Jerome County unofficial election results

JEROME COUNTY, Ida. — Jerome County elections staff found a series of discrepancies in the unofficial election results released to the public, impacting the outcome of one race.

In a press release, the Secretary of State's Office says the issues were on ballot counts from the central tabulator, and those counts were released to the public. A missing "vote type" in the translation process between the tabulated results and the state's election night portal was determined to be the cause of the issue. Thus, some votes did not show up on the published online totals.

As the error is corrected, one unofficial outcome will change in the Jerome County jurisdiction. The county clerk's office has already reached out to the impacted candidates.

The error was discovered early Wednesday, as part of a normal verification process. The county has been working with the Secretary of State's office to correct the error since.

Now, the Secretary of State's office is reminding Idahoans that results posted on election night are unofficial until certified by each county's respective canvass and the state canvassing board.