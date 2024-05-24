Discovering Disc-Cover Records in Downtown Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Disc-Cover Records in Downtown Nampa is a growing business owned by Nampa resident Al Babbitt. His passion for music and records, for over 50 years, has led to six successful years of business in downtown Nampa.

A former radio DJ in Arizona and California, Al loves the physical media.

Disc-Cover has seen the downtown Nampa area blossom over the last six years.

Over 100 years old, Disc-Cover's space used to be an art studio. With exposed sub flooring, Al kept the art-strewn tradition by encouraging people to write on the floor.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"My dad started looking at these records in this thrift store while I was looking at the model trains, and he had this whole hand full of swing records that he had found. This was in the '70s so they were 25 cents, so he bought them all and that started it," remembers owner of Disc-Cover Records Al Babbitt.

50 years later, Al has his very own record store situated in Downtown Nampa.

"We have a great support team that works with Downtown Nampa businesses to promote not only us but everybody around us."

"The reissues are great, they're very quiet, they almost have a CD sound in a bigger size. They're very very quiet and they just don't have that charm."

Disc-Cover Records has been in Downtown Nampa for six years and has seen the downtown area be reinvigorated.

"We have seen a vast increase in new businesses. When I opened this store six years ago, downtown Nampa, I don't want to say it was a ghost town, but it hadn't started blooming yet."

When Al first saw this shop space four years ago, he knew it was a record store. Over 100 years old, Disc-Cover's space used to be an art studio. With exposed sub flooring, Al kept the art-strewn tradition by encouraging people to write on the floor.

Knowing, and loving, Nampa, Disc-Cover Records encourages neighbors to share and love music. Going as far as keeping a "looking for" list to search for something specific someone wants.

I appreciate the fact that we're in Nampa and that's one of our plusses that we've always done. We take the going rate for used vinyl, used CDs, used cassettes, and take 20% off because we are in Nampa. It's a little bit lower income out here so we want to be able to take care of people."

