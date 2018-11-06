At least three companies have rolled out discounts and even free rides to make it as easy as possible to hitch a ride to your polling station.

If you want to vote, but don't have a good way to get there, several companies want to help.

"I think it's a great opportunity for these companies to promote their services, but they're really engaging their users to vote and participate in their civic duties," said Brittany Yann, Boise State student.

Uber, Lyft, and Lime are all offering discount rides to the polls.

"This a great opportunity for services like Lift, Uber, and Lime to promote that, but to also again to enforce that this is their civic duty as a American citizen," said Yann

It's something one Boise State professor believes will especially help young voters.

"There's this idea that voting is a moral responsibility and not everybody can get there. I think that more places should be offering discounts or free rides. I think that what Lime, and Uber and Lift and what those guys are doing is a public service and they should be rewarded as such for it," said Dane Johns, Boise State professor.

No matter the age, it's makes it just a little easier to get out and vote.

"Taking away one more barrier, which is the cost to get to the polling place is just one more step in the right direction," said Johns.

For more information on Lime, head to https://www.li.me/blog/lime-to-the-polls-vote-org-i-am-voter

For more information on Uber, head to https://www.uber.com/newsroom/update-uber-drives-vote/

For more information on Lyft, head to https://blog.lyft.com/posts/2018/8/22/get-out-the-vote