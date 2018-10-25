Disc golf at Ann Morrison park features family friendly fun

Boise - Disc golf features a unique way to get out and enjoy the fall foliage while allowing people to get exercise but at the same time offering a challenging game.

The disc golf course at Ann Morrison features a 21-hole course that connects the east and the west side on the backside of the park.

Disc golf is a game that everybody can enjoy, it's relatively cheap for families as playing the course is free, the cost of discs range from $12-$20.

"I like it because it is for everybody, I like that it is a very close community, but we are pretty open to people that usually don't come down here," said Tim Henry who was playing with friends.

The Gem State Disc Golf Club recently hosted the City of Trees tournament last weekend and every day there is good weather disc golf players can be found traversing the course.

"It has grown so much over the last decade," said Henry. "There are so many people that are down here playing."

The disc golf community is also very welcoming and the Gem State Disc Golf Club connects local players.

Click here for a link to their Facebook page.