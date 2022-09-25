Dirk Koetter in, Tim Plough out as offensive coordinator for Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Four games into the season the Boise State Broncos have gone 2-2 while struggling to move the football and score points, prompting a change at offensive coordinator.

Dirk Koetter replaces Tim Plough, Koetter coached Boise State from 1998 to 2000, he had a long tenure in the NFL as an offensive coordinator with Jacksonville, Atlanta and Tampa Bay, Koetter was currently working with BSU as an offensive analyst.

"If we were going to go this route Dirk was the right man for it, he was the only man for it," said Boise State head coach Andy Avalos. "We have other coaches on our staff that are going to have increased roles."

Tim Plough came on board when Andy Avalos was hired in January of 2021, he came out saying the goal was 50-points a game, but during his tenure the Broncos reached that mark just one time in a 54-13 win at home against UTEP, BSU had a return for a touchdown in that game and the defense also gave the offense first and goal from the three after a turnover.

A year later, Boise State lost at UTEP 27-10 in a game where they were beaten by the Miners in all phases of the game, a day after that game Avalos fired Tim Plough who is still due $130,000 in his contract that expires in February of 2023.

"I love Plough, I’m grateful for his friendship and I’m grateful for his hard work here," said Avalos. "There are just unfortunate circumstances and I know the team feels the same way."

This season the Boise State offense averages an anemic 283 yards a game, Hank Bachmeier has struggled, but even more glaring has been the play of the offensive line who hasn't been able to open up holes in the run game or protect Hank in the pocket.

It will be interesting moving forward to see how the team responds to the coaching change, it certainly can't get much worse, but does Boise State have the personnel to have an effective offense and who will be the quarterback this Friday at home against San Diego State, Hank Bachmeier or Taylen Green?

"I’m excited for all these guys to learn, grow and to be able to use his experience of coaching multiple talented quarterbacks at all levels of this game," said Avalos."

The good news for Boise State fans comes with the Broncos 1-0 record in conference play, but the next three games will determine where this team is headed as they begin the Mountain West gauntlet hosting San Diego State, Fresno State and then they play at Air Force.

"It is my responsibility to make sure we are putting these young men in the best position possible to succeed," said Avalos. "In times of adversity you really find out who the real people are, and I'm very grateful for all the people that are around us."

Boise State hosts San Diego State on the blue this Friday night as six o'clock.