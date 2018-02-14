Diocese of Boise learns of additional sex abuse allegation against Rev. Faucher

BOISE, ID - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise says it has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor that reportedly occurred more than forty years ago -- involving Reverend W. Thomas Faucher.

Spokesman Gene Fadness says the Diocese received the allegation Tuesday.

Faucher, 72, was arrested February 2nd, after investigators say they discovered several hundred images of child pornography on his home computer. They say they also found marijuana, LSD, and ecstasy in the home Faucher rents from the Saint Mary’s Church.

Faucher, 72, is a retired priest at Saint Mary’s. He was arrested on twelve counts of possessing child porn and two counts of drug possession.

The Diocese is in the process of evicting Faucher from the home near Hill Road in Boise.

“The Diocese has notified the Attorney General’s Office about (the most recent allegation) to allow it to pursue the allegation as it deems appropriate. The Diocesan Review Board for Sexual Abuse of Minors has been notified of the allegation,” Fadness stated, adding, “The person who made the allegation has requested that his identity be kept private.”

“The Diocese of Boise is serious about helping victims of sexual misconduct. The Diocese requests that those who are aware of abuse by clergy, diocesan employees or volunteers – past or present – call Veronica Childers, the diocesan Safe Environment Coordinator, at 208-350-7556,” Fadness said.

The Diocese declined to comment further.

Faucher was released from jail on a $250,000 bond February 6th.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Ada County.