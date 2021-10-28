Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week starts October 29

BOISE, Idaho — Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week is back for its 11th year.

The event is a 10-day celebration of downtown Boise's local restaurants. After the pandemic caused closures last year, organizers say they've noticed little moments of "togetherness" within the community.

"We're seeing this renewed commitment to the outdoors, even in the coldest months," said Jennifer Hensley, executive director of the Downtown Boise Association. "Sometimes you can go down when it's cold outside and people are huddled together outside enjoying the first snow and a cold beverage. It's really kind of cool."

Restaurants have designed special menus for the event, though their regular menus will still be available. The special menus provide an opportunity for people to enjoy a new dish, try a new restaurant or find a fresh twist at a familiar place.

Participating restaurants include Bacon, The Basque Market, Bittercreek Alehouse and Lucky Fins. Click here to see all the restaurants participating and the special menus.

Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday and runs until November 7.