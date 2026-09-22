Developing: Traffic alternating through one lane after Highway 55 crash

IDAHO — Traffic is moving through one lane of Highway 55 after a crash on Tuesday morning north of Cascade.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office said the highway was initially closed near milepost 117 while crews responded to the crash and air ambulances landed.

As of 12:30 p.m., one lane is open with traffic moving in alternating directions.

Officials have not released information about the crash, including the extent of any injuries. Drivers should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.