DEVELOPING: Fires breaking out across the Treasure Valley as Fourth of July celebrations begin

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Multiple vegetation fires are breaking out across the Treasure Valley as residents celebrate Independence Day Friday night.

As of 10:35 p.m., PulsePoint is reporting fires in both Canyon and Ada counties, with the majority of the calls first coming in around 10:20 p.m. on July 4.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 is following these fires closely and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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