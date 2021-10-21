DEQ official says it has investigated an odor coming from a facility in Boise 

BOISE, Idaho — An official with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said it has investigated an odor coming from a Darigold facility in Boise.
David Luft, an air quality manager at the Boise office, said he paid a visit to the facility about four times since the start of the month and said the odor is ‘unpleasant’ but it didn’t reached a certain level where it would put the company in violation.
According to the Idaho Statesman, DEQ received its first complaint about the odor on Sept. 24, and that it was coming from the Darigold facility on Allumbaugh Street.
On Wednesday, A Darigold official said it notified the city of Boise about the odor situation.
"Our Boise facility is currently managing a wastewater situation. We have notified the city as well as the West Boise Sewer District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and are working to address the situation. All wastewater containment systems at the facility are functioning properly, and the wastewater is contained. We have taken immediate steps to reduce the odor related to this and are continuing to work to be sure it is fully addressed. We regret that this highly unusual situation has occurred."