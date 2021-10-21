DEQ official says it has investigated an odor coming from a facility in Boise 

BOISE, Idaho — An official with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said it has investigated an odor coming from a Darigold facility in Boise.

David Luft, an air quality manager at the Boise office, said he paid a visit to the facility about four times since the start of the month and said the odor is ‘unpleasant’ but it didn’t reached a certain level where it would put the company in violation.

According to the Idaho Statesman, DEQ received its first complaint about the odor on Sept. 24, and that it was coming from the Darigold facility on Allumbaugh Street.

On Wednesday, A Darigold official said it notified the city of Boise about the odor situation.