Deputies in Kootenai County rescue suicidal man from Memorial Bridge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 2, deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Department responded to a call regarding a man standing precariously on the side of Memorial Bridge, east of Coeur d'Alene.

Once on the scene, deputies approached the man, whose toes were hanging over the edge. Early in the conversation, the man shared that he was considering ending his own life. Thankfully, the deputies on hand were able to succesfully de-escalate the situation "with empathy and patience."

After a conversation that lasted 15 minutes, the man came back from the edge and planted his feet on solid ground.

He was later provided care at a nearby hospital.

Sheriff Bob Norris credited his deputies for their empathetic approach. "The actions of our deputies not only saved a life, but also provided a second chance to someone who was in great distress," said Norris. "This situation is a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the impact we can have on one another’s lives."

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please don't hesitate to utilize resources such as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which can be reached by dialing 988.