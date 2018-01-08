Dense fog cancels dozens of flights in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - A dense fog blanketing the Salt Lake City area has forced the cancellation of dozens of flights in to and out of the airport.

Airport officials say 30 outbound and 25 inbound flights were canceled on Sunday after the heavy fog settled over a wide swath of northern Utah. The Deseret News reports that nearly two dozen more flights were diverted to other states, including airports in Las Vegas, Idaho and Colorado.

Authorities are telling fliers to check with their airlines as several Monday flights have also been canceled.

Drivers are being urged to be careful. The National Weather Service says visibility is less than a quarter-mile in some areas, including roads from Salt Lake City north to the Idaho border and west to Wendover, Nevada.

Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs tells us several flights bound for Salt Lake Sunday were diverted and landed in Boise. The flights were from Calgary, Canada, and Austin and San Antonio, Texas. It is unclear how -- or if -- travelers were able to make it to their destination.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Briggs said several Boise-to-Salt Lake flights were delayed or canceled.

(Associated Press contributed to this story)

