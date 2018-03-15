Democratic governor candidates begin collecting endorsements

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A string of recent high-profile endorsements inside Idaho's Democratic gubernatorial race is offering insight where the candidates plan on drawing their support.

Former state lawmaker Paulette Jordan announced she had secured support from Democracy for America in her bid to be Idaho's next governor. The liberal group has lined up behind several competitive Democratic races across the country, including four other Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

Meanwhile, Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff has steadily been collecting support from Democratic leaders inside the state.

On Thursday, Balukoff's campaign disclosed it had secured endorsements from five Democratic incumbent lawmakers.

In Republican-dominant Idaho, Democratic candidate face an uphill battle in most state and local elections. However, party leaders remain hopeful that attention on the state's top Democratic primary elections will spark more participation and voter turnout.