Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials report the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state.

Even as cases steeply rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health experts warn this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Officials presented evidence on Thursday which showed that counties with low vaccination rates directly correlate with high infection rates. In places like rural Umatilla County, 43% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, health officials reported that the county’s coronavirus-test positivity rate surpassed 14%.