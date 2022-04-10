Defense shines in Boise State's spring scrimmage on the blue

BOISE, Idaho — This time of year the defense normally looks better than the offense and that held true in the annual Blue and Orange scrimmage with the defense winning 42-28 on a windy day at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State legends Avery Williams, Khalil Shakir and Kekaula Kaniho were on hand and there was a pretty good crowd who got their first look at the 2022 Broncos.

The defense started things out in a dominant fashion forcing the first-team offense to go three and out on their first two possessions and when the offense started moving the ball Hank Bachmeier got intercepted by JL Skinner as Boise State fans are excited to watch Skinner and this BSU Secondary.

"Heck yeah he’s going crazy, I feel like that pick that he had right now was clean I liked it," said Alonso Quiroz who came from Burley. "I feel like they are going to be pretty solid, I feel like their defense is going to do really good this year."

The offense got its first touchdown in the second quarter when true freshman Ashton Jeanty ran it in, as expected George Holani didn't receive any carries in the spring scrimmage, but he's healthy.

The second-team offense had Sam Vidlak and Taylon Green rotating at quarterback and some local fans from Boise were excited to see Borah High's Austin Bolt out there at receiver.

"He goes to my church I've known him for a very long time," said Nick Buffy. "It is really inspiring, he makes me want to keep pushing forward,"

The offense would win lockout on a 4th down touchdown pass from Bachmeier to Stefan Cobbs, this game had the offense starting in the redzone with four plays to score, Jeanty's touchdown also came during this game.

But more than anything fans were happy to show up to get their first glimpse of the Broncos in year number two of the Andy Avalos era.

"Just coming out here getting to see how this year is going to go, see how the players are doing, how the coaches are doing and just getting an all-around idea is fun, said Buffy. "It is fun for the fan base, it is entertaining for all of us.”

The defense won a steak dinner for their performance while the offense had to settle for hamburgers, spring camp will officially finish on Monday giving the coaches a chance to assess their team's performance.