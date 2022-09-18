Defense grounds the Skyhawks, as Boise State beats Tennessee-Martin 30-7

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos protected the Blue on Saturday, beating Tennessee-Martin 30-7. The defense stepped up again for BSU as Tennessee Martin only totaled 152 yards, only 26 of those being rushing yards. In comparison, BSU running back George Holani had 157 all-purpose yards himself.

Holani's production is something that was missing in the first two games, as he totaled 76 rushing yards in both games combined.

The team schemed around him getting the ball in different ways.

“We just gotta get him as many touches as we can. And also keep Ashton involved too," Said head coach Andy Avalos. "It’s a one two punch within the run game. And then it’s gotta be able to open up the pass game. We did hit some more explosive pass plays today, but there were plenty more out there that we were capable of executing.”

The offense struggled to be consistent and make big plays, something they say they can do.

“I know what we’re capable of as an O-Line and offense," Said Holani. "The tight ends also. I know what we’re capable of especially like there’s just that one little missing detail from that explosive play. But it looked good out there. It was great today and we’re definitely going to keep growing in the run game for sure.”

As for the defense, they only allowed a single touchdown. Safety Seyi Oladipo credits it on how the defense plays together.

“Honestly, It’s definitely what we expect." Said Oladipo. "It felt great. We were flying around, tackling, man one person miss, next person come in. It’s just how we storm to the ball.”

The Broncos play again on Friday, as they travel to El Paso, Texas to play UTEP.

