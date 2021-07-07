Watch
News

Actions

Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
The sun is seen through moving clouds, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, above the statue of Seattle Mariners Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Pacific Northwest Heat Wave
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 16:57:47-04

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's death toll from last weekend's record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116.

The state medical examiner on Wednesday released an updated list of fatalities from the heat wave that added nine deaths. Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland's Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone.

Gov. Kate Brown directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to heat emergencies and enacted emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light