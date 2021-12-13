Deadline to register for Your Health Idaho insurance extended

BOISE, Idaho — Time is ticking for the Your Health Idaho open enrollment deadline, but Idahoans now have until midnight on December 22 to enroll for the new year.

Your Health Idaho extended the deadline to make sure Idahoans have enough time to apply for a tax credit and select a plan for 2022. Those that apply by the deadline will have health insurance coverage starting January 1, 2022.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen some delays in application processing this year, and we want to be absolutely certain that any Idahoan who wants coverage beginning January 1, has all the information and resources necessary to make an informed decision about their coverage,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho executive director.

According to a news release, the delays are due to staffing shortages, along with an increase in new customers seeking coverage with the recently expanded tax credits. Tax credit eligibility is based on several factors, like household size and income. The process to verify that information can take several days, contributing to the delay in processing time.

More than 80 percent of people enrolled qualify for a monthly tax credit. In 2021, Your Health Idaho says one in three who qualified for the tax credit paid $0 a month for coverage.

