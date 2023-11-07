Days until In-N-Out Meridian opens its doors

MERIDIAN, ID — In-N-Out has almost made its way to the Treasure Valley. A new location will be opening up soon in the southwest corner parking lot of The Village at Meridian.

With a vast majority of the newcomers in the Treasure Valley sourcing from California, it was only a matter of time before the iconic burger restaurant found its way up north as well.

One local explained, "Everybody is excited that they only have to drive out 20 minutes from their driveway to go get it instead of a few hours."

Until now the closest location to the Treasure Valley was four and a half hours away in bordering state, Utah.

Speaking with several fans of the popular hamburger chain, it is mostly the food that people are looking forward to the most!

One said, "I'm excited for the hamburgers, the fry sauce, and the fries most importantly."

Another exclaimed, "I'm excited for their hamburgers and animal fries because those are like the best."

I reached out to The Village at Meridian and In-N-Out for a specific opening date, but they could not give me a confirmed day. What they did say is for patrons to be ready for a packed restaurant when doors do open.

In-N-Out has 387 locations. Treasure Valley residents are just excited to see their first open up soon.

Construction on the next franchise location near the Boise Towne Square Mall is set to break ground in January.