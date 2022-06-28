Watch Now
News

Actions

Day 1 of float season on the Boise River brings 14 rescues

Boise River rescues
Boise Fire Department
Boise River rescues
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 13:10:08-04

On the first official day of float season on the Boise River, crews with Boise Fire Department made 14 rescue assists, four of which were life-threatening or lifesaving rescues.

Crews with the Boise Fire Dive Team made the rescues within a five-and-a-half hour span Monday afternoon.

The Boise Fire Department reminds anyone planning on going to the river to keep the following safety tips in mind:

  • The river is cold and has a strong current
  • Avoid low-hanging tree branches.
  • Wear properly fitted life jackets and water shoes.
  • Everyone should wear life jackets, but it’s mandatory for kids 14 and under
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light