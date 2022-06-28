Day 1 of float season on the Boise River brings 14 rescues

On the first official day of float season on the Boise River, crews with Boise Fire Department made 14 rescue assists, four of which were life-threatening or lifesaving rescues.

Crews with the Boise Fire Dive Team made the rescues within a five-and-a-half hour span Monday afternoon.

— Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) June 28, 2022

The Boise Fire Department reminds anyone planning on going to the river to keep the following safety tips in mind: