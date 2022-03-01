Cybersecurity experts: everyone should be taking precautions

BOISE, Idaho — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, cyber-attacks and cybersecurity concerns both in Ukraine and here at home do too.

Russia is known for its cyber-attacks and has already carried out this type of attack on Ukraine. With the US and other countries around the world continuing to put harsher sanctions in place, experts say Russia's target of these cyberattacks could shift.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there are currently no specific or credible cyber threats to the u-s right now, but the agency says American businesses should still take steps to protect themselves.

"From our perspective within the united states, we have to be--I would say--even more diligent because unlike a kinetic war with bombs and missiles and guns and tanks, Russia could easily sit within its own environment within its own country and attack us at will," Edward Vasko, the Director of the BSU Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity, said.

The goal behind these cyberattacks is to disrupt daily life.

"The goal that Russia has by attacking the financial systems and by attacking other critical infrastructure of Ukraine is to really disable the average Ukrainians ability to access their electronic banking, to be able to go get medical services, to be able to live their daily lives as electronic citizens," Vasko said.

Some simple cybersecurity tips everyone should follow are to think before you click, keep software and operating systems up to date and turn on multi-factor authentication.