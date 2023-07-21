CWI hosts Boys and Girls of Nampa in Youth Rodeo 101 Clinic as part of the Snake River Stampede Western Fest

NAMPA, Idaho — New this year to the 108th Snake River Stampede Rodeo, is the Stampede Western Fest.

Each day leading up at the Ford Idaho Center, the Western Fest has shopping, food trucks, and daily events for all ages.

Friday morning, CWI hosted the Boys and Girls club of Nampa to learn all about rodeo events.

The Youth Rodeo 101 Clinic, at the Western Fest, is where local kids could experience a day in the life of a real bull rider.

“It educates them on the livestock, and different disciplines, different events within the rodeo,” says Justin Andrade, Professional Bull Rider, PRCA.

Rodeo queens from Idaho and surrounding states were in on the fun as they led kids through barrel racing.

Other interactive rodeo events, like bull riding, were led by riders from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

“They may not have ever been to a rodeo, they may not ever compete in a rodeo, but when the rodeo comes to town, they're excited about it, they know something about it,” Andrade.

CWI says one of their main goals in sponsoring the rodeo clinic is to further connect local youth to higher education opportunities.

“One of those key areas is serving our communities where agriculture, ranching, all the community exports that come out of Canyon County, it’s about $500 million,” says CWI President Gordon Jones.

The mission of the Snake River Stampede is to provide a high-quality professional rodeo in Nampa that promotes the Western lifestyle, drives community engagement, and supports youth activities.

"The Stampede exists to benefit the community," said Snake River Stampede Director, Claudia Weathermon. "We're so happy to partner with CWI and help our youngest citizens learn firsthand about farm and ranching life."