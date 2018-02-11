Cupid's Undie Run takes over Boise

BOISE, Idaho - The annual Cupid's Undie Run took over downtown Boise Saturday as men and women stripped down to their skivvies to raise awareness for a rare medical condition called neurofibromatosis. It's a condition that causes tumors to form on the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

Boise is just one of many cities taking part this valentines day week, and those who showed up were thrilled to participate.

"Our champions with neurofibromatosis they go through 365 days of not feeling comfortable all the time," said organizer Jerry Thompson. "So it' our one day of being uncomfortable in our underwear to show them that we are with them and understand what is going on."



This is Boise's fifth year hosting the fundraiser downtown. Last year alone they raised $50,000.