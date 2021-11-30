Crush the Curve helps Idaho Latinos access COVID-19 information

Crush the Curve Idaho serves as a resource to all Idahoans to help individuals get tested and receive vaccines.

Idaho is ranked as one of the states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates. One community that has been most impacted by COVID-19, is the Hispanic and Latino community.

Individuals who identify as Hispanic or Latino make up around 11 percent of the total vaccinated people in Idaho, according to the Department of Health and Welfare . A lack of access to educational COVID-19 information is one of the barriers the Hispanic and Latino community face, creating an uncertainty about vaccines.

To help close the gap, Crush the Curve Idaho is working to serve as a direct resource for Idaho’s Hispanic and Latino community by providing COVID-19 information in both Spanish and English.

“There is a lot of availability everywhere so we’re kind of, we’re here,” said Maricela Rios with Crush the Curve. ”We’re ready to help, we’re ready to serve the community, we’re ready to help eliminate any barriers.”

Individuals are not required to provide proof of residency or identification at crush, another barrier the community faces.

Crush the Curve provides accessible COVID-19 testing and has set up vaccine clinics in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Rios said crush takes pride in making themselves available for the state to utilize as a resource.

“If there’s an organization or company that needs someone to come and they can speak Spanish, we’re ready to go. We have the resources in Spanish,” said Rios.

Click here to visit the Crush the Curve Idaho website.