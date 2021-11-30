Watch
News

Actions

Crush the Curve helps Idaho Latinos access COVID-19 information

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 20:00:56-05

Crush the Curve Idaho serves as a resource to all Idahoans to help individuals get tested and receive vaccines.

Idaho is ranked as one of the states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates. One community that has been most impacted by COVID-19, is the Hispanic and Latino community.

Individuals who identify as Hispanic or Latino make up around 11 percent of the total vaccinated people in Idaho, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. A lack of access to educational COVID-19 information is one of the barriers the Hispanic and Latino community face, creating an uncertainty about vaccines.

To help close the gap, Crush the Curve Idaho is working to serve as a direct resource for Idaho’s Hispanic and Latino community by providing COVID-19 information in both Spanish and English.

Related: Local task force continues to connect COVID-19 info, resources to Hispanic community

“There is a lot of availability everywhere so we’re kind of, we’re here,” said Maricela Rios with Crush the Curve. ”We’re ready to help, we’re ready to serve the community, we’re ready to help eliminate any barriers.”

Individuals are not required to provide proof of residency or identification at crush, another barrier the community faces.

Crush the Curve provides accessible COVID-19 testing and has set up vaccine clinics in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Rios said crush takes pride in making themselves available for the state to utilize as a resource.

Related: COVID-19 Vaccine campaign aims to reach Hispanic and Latino Community

“If there’s an organization or company that needs someone to come and they can speak Spanish, we’re ready to go. We have the resources in Spanish,” said Rios.

Click here to visit the Crush the Curve Idaho website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light