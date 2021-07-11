Crowds show up for the return of the Twilight Criterium in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The 34th Twilight Criterium featured more pro riders than this road race has ever seen with 125 men and 80 women competing in downtown Boise.

Justin Williams of L39ION won the men's race with two of his teammates filling out the podium, it was part of a dominating night from this team out of Los Angeles.

L39ION's Skyler Schneider won the women's race with her teammate Kendall Ryan finishing second.

"The plan came out perfectly in the end and I have to thank my teammates for all their hard work," said Schneider.

Crowds returned after last year's event got canceled because of the pandemic and we caught up with Tyler King who had a premium spot on the patio at Ten Barrel Brewing Company.

"I really like to see the athletes they have clearly worked hard to get here and they are performing at their best," said King. "My goodness this is such high energy, it’s an amazing thing in downtown Boise and it is such a good thing to see so many people out."

Spectators lined the perimeter of the closed-off streets in Boise rattling their bells and cheering on the athletes and that is one of the things that makes the Twilight Criterium in Boise special for the athletes.

"It is really special to be back in Boise, it has been about five years for me but I always remember how cool this city is and how they all come out for the race," said Schneider. "It's great to be back and see so many people out here and families enjoying the race."

The para-cycling national championships also wrapped up on Sunday with a road race in Melba, this weekend marked the first time these series of races were all in one location with a prize pool.

"It is phenomenal and we have 100 racers that are in town from all over the country vying for national championship titles which is a very big deal for them," said Jenn Skeesick the executive director of the Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation. "We have also been able to tie a prize purse to that so we have $25,000 on the line across these three days that has never been present for this national championship."



