Critical need for blood as summer nears

BOISE, Idaho — There is a critical need for blood across the United States and the Treasure Valley is no exception. The American Red Cross says they have concerns about a return to normal and how that could impact the summer supply.

Everyone is urged to donate, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. Officials ask that you mention the manufacturer to confirm donation availability.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a vaccine.

Donors are not being tested to diagnose illness. To protect the health of staff and other donors, it is asked that if you do not feel well or believe you have COVID-19 to postpone donating blood.

Appointments to donate blood can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, the Red Cross website or by call 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities from May 16 to June 13:

Ada County

Boise



5/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Idaho Lottery, 1199 W. Shoreline Lane

5/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road

5/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road

5/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Summit Church, 10375 Overland Road

5/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St.

5/25/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bogus Basin Building, 3229 Bogus Basin Road

5/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Salvation Army, 9492 W. Emerald St.

5/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W Myrtle St.

5/28/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St.

6/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 11655 W McMillan Road

6/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St.

6/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boise State University Student Union Building, 1910 W University Drive

6/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St.

6/5/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Boise Eagles #115, 7025 Overland Road

6/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown, 348 S. 13th St.

6/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee

6/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Rosary, 1500 E. Wright St.

6/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee

Eagle



5/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eagle Fire Station, 966 E. Iron Eagle

6/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., LDS Star Stake, 1133 North Park Lane

Kuna



6/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Sains Avalon Building, 224 E Avalon

Meridian



5/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5501 N Meridian Road

5/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites By Radisson, 3355 E Pine Ave

5/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valley Shepherd Church of The Nazerene, 150 Maestra St

5/26/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E Longwing Lane #110

5/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W Franklin Road

5/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Ameriben Building, 2760 W Excursion, Suite 420

6/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E Longwing Lane #110

6/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E Longwing Lane #110

6/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Treasure Valley Baptist Church, 1300 S Teare Ave

Canyon County

Caldwell



6/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Deer Flat Church, 17703 Beet Road

6/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Christ, 4012 S. 10th Ave.

6/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3015 S. Kimball Avenue

6/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Best Western Plus Caldwell Inn, 908 Specht Ave.

Nampa



5/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleton Road Building, 18486 Middleton Road

5/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 S Midland Blvd.

5/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. S.

5/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Greenhurst Building, 3904 E Greenhurst Road

6/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Real Life Community Church, 120 14th Ave. S.

6/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.

Elmore County

Mountain Home



6/7/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1150 N. 8th E.

Gem County

Emmett



6/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gem County Recreation District, 107 E. Main St.

Payette County

Fruitland



5/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmers Mutual Telephone, 319 S.W. 3rd St.

Valley County

Cascade



5/24/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, Mill Street and Highway 55

McCall

