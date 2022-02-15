Crisis Standards of Care deactivated in southern Idaho, conditions improving

Crisis Standards of Care are deactivated in southern Idaho due staffing and blood product availability stabilizing.

The Department of Health and Welfare announced CSC are deactivated in Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health. No other district in the state was in Crisis Standards of Care.

The change comes due to improving conditions in staffing availability and blood products stabilizing, according to IDHW.

"Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity is still very high,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen in a statement. "Please continue to take the recommended precautions and get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in public places, and stay home if you feel sick so those numbers keep trending in the right direction."

Many healthcare systems across Idaho continue to operate under contingency operations, which means it will be a while until healthcare systems can return to normal, according to IDHW.

Crisis Standards of Care were reactivated only for the three public health districts January 24 due to limited staffing and blood supply shortages.

Jeppesen met with the Crisis Standards of Care Activation Advisory Committee Tuesday to discuss and evaluate the situation across the three health districts and determined the healthcare systems in the region moved back to contingency standards. The committee then recommended CSC be deactivated, according to IDWH.